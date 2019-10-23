Man sliced from ear to neck, stabbed in back in robbery by 5 teens, Missouri cops say

The cut on the left side of his head went through his ear lobe and down his neck. A stab wound in his back was close to his spinal column.

Five teenagers were arrested for their involvement in that attack on a 19-year-old Missouri man, the Harrisonville Police Department said.

After receiving a call on Oct. 17 about a robbery and stabbing, police responded to the 600 block of West Wall Street in Harrisonville.

What they found when they arrived was a male victim suffering from various severe knife wounds. He was transferred to a Kansas City hospital for treatment.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police discovered the victim’s personal items had been taken and arrested five teenagers on Wednesday for their involvement in attacking and robbing the victim – Nicholas Schaffert, 17, Aaron Collins, 18, Garrett Siegenthaler, 18, Devin Young, 17, and Vivianna Samek, 17.

All suspects are from Harrisonville and each is charged with one count of first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Each count is a felony and bond is set at $25,000 on each charge.