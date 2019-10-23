Married SWAT chief, teacher accused of rape, making child porn, Louisiana officials say

A Louisiana SWAT commander and his schoolteacher wife were arrested this week on charges of possessing a surplus of self-produced child pornography, the Louisiana attorney general and media reports said.

Dennis Perkins, 44, and Cynthia Perkins, 34, of Denham Springs are accused of 60 counts of production of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13 and two counts of first-degree rape, according to a news release from the office of Attorney General Jeff Landry.

“Protecting Louisiana children is one of my top priorities,” Landry said. “So my office and I will continue to do all we can to find and arrest child predators.”

Dennis Perkins also was arrested on an obstruction of justice charge and will also face charges of three counts of possession of pornography involving a juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of video voyeurism and two counts of obscenity, the news release said. Perkins was a lieutenant with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and the head of its SWAT team until he was fired Wednesday, according to The Advocate.

“It’s a sad day for all of us … when you arrest one of your own,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard told The Advocate.

Cynthia Perkins was a teacher at Westside Junior High School in Walker, and she resigned Wednesday, according to WAFB.

“Livingston Parish Public Schools is committed to the safety and security of all students and employees and is committed to working with the proper authorities as needed through the course of this investigation,” the district said in a statement to The Advocate.