Tow truck driver snaps photo of 2 men just before he’s shot to death, Texas cops say

The final moments before a Houston tow truck driver was killed, he snapped a photo of the men believed to be responsible.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help locating the men.

Augustin Martinez, 48, life was cut short police say after he provided a ride to a man when he became involved in an argument with two men driving a red Ford Explorer, KHOU11 reported.

The argument escalated and the two men in the Explorer fired shots into Martinez’s wrecker, striking him and his passenger, KTRK said. The passenger escaped the vehicle, and Martinez attempted to drive away. But he crashed his wrecker and died.

Police say the passenger was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The picture released to the public of the two men was reportedly taken from Martinez’s phone before he was killed.

The suspects are believed to be two Hispanic men between 30 to 40 years old. Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects are encouraged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.