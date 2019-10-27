‘Walls of Jericho’ drummer had 632 pounds of pot hidden in truck, Oregon police say

An Oregon State Police officer uncovered 632 pounds of marijuana and 36 pounds of suspected butane honey oil extract in a pickup truck stopped Wednesday, officers say in a press release.

Dustin Schoenhofer, 41, of Ohio, faces charges including exporting marijuana, exporting extract, possession of a marijuana, distribution of marijuana, possession of extract and possession of marijuana, the release says.

The Facebook page for the hardcore metal band Walls of Jericho, based in Detroit, identifies Schoenhofer as the band’s drummer.

An Oregon trooper pulled over a 2016 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Schoenhofer at 3 p.m. on Highway 140E, the release by state police says.

The officer wrote in a log entry that he “smelled a faint odor of raw marijuana near the back of the truck,” KTVZ reported. The officer searched the back of the truck, discovering the pot and extract, police reported.

“The driver stated he was going to Ohio with the truck but didn’t know the marijuana was in the back of it,” the officer wrote, KTVZ reported.