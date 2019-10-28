Terrifying social media videos capture fast-moving wildfires raging across California

Tens of thousands have been forced to evacuate as wildfires burn across Northern and Southern California, driven by winds.

The Kincade Fire broke out Wednesday and has since burned more than 66,000 acres in Sonoma and Napa counties, McClatchy news group reported. More than 180,000 people have been evacuated.

Next came the Tick Fire on Thursday which has ravaged more than 4,600 acres in northern Los Angeles County, prompting the evacuation of more than 50,000 people, McClatchy reported.

The Getty Fire, named for its proximity to the iconic Getty Center museum, is the most recent to erupt, burning 500 acres since it broke out early Monday morning, according to McClatchy. Around 3,300 people have been evacuated, including LeBron James and his family.

The Sky and Saddle Ridge Fires that threatened parts of the state earlier this month are 90 percent and 97 percent contained, respectively, McClatchy reported, but collectively burned more than 8,800 acres.

As Californians flee, several have taken to social media to share photos and video of the blazes. Some have asked for prayers and others have offered them as California weathers the firestorm.

“Guys please pray for northern California,” one user wrote. “There’s fires all over the place and the awful wind isn’t helping.”

“Please be safe and please help the firefighters fight these fires,” wrote another. “This is crazy. First in [southern] California now in northern California it needs to stop!”

“Please be safe, be prepared and listen to evacuation orders! Sending Prayers and love to all in California.”