What do you do when 45 bunnies show up on your doorstep? NC rescue group needs help

Someone abandoned 45 bunnies outside an Asheville animal rescue Tuesday morning, the Brother Wolf Animal Rescue said.

The Brother Wolf Animal Rescue shared photos of the rabbits they found this morning “cuddled together for warmth and very scared,” according to a Facebook post from the group.

“We need your help. We are looking for fosters, adopters and volunteers to help with their care,” the North Carolina animal rescue said.

The group also said they needed supplies to help care for the sudden bunny influx: “Timothy Hay, Rabbit Food, broccoli, carrots, romaine, strawberries, rabbit toys, rabbit habitats, blankets.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW