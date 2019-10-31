Man smashes his car through a church wall on Halloween, Illinois photo shows

A man in Illinois was arrested after police say he drove drunk and crashed his car into the side of a church early Halloween morning.

When police arrived at Living Waters Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake — about 50 miles northwest of Chicago — they discovered a 2007 Lexus inside the church, the Daily Herald reported. It had smashed through one of the building’s external brick walls.

Police in Illinois say a man was driving drunk when he crashed into the side of a church on Halloween. Crystal Lake Police Department

A witness told police that the driver, Daniel Lang, 41, had left the scene of the crash, but officials tracked him down roughly 30 minutes later, WLS reported. He was found about a mile from the crash site,police say, and “refused medical treatment.”

Lang was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of failure to report after the crash, WGN reported. Lang also received traffic citations for disobeying a stop sign and failing to slow down to avoid a crash.