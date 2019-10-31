Mayor accused of slapping female employee in the face, Alabama police say

An Alabama mayor was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly slapped a female employee, sheriff’s deputies said.

Spanish Fort Mayor Michael McMillan was booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center, NBC15 reported. McMillan is charged with harassment.

McMillan’s arrest, according to AL.com, spanned “stemmed from a female complainant claiming that McMillan slapped her in the face on or about Oct. 1.”

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office received the report and deputies issued a warrant for McMillan’s arrest.

“The attorney for Mr. McMillan was notified of the active warrant for Mr. McMillan’s arrest. Mr. McMillan turned himself in to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Corrections Center on the outstanding warrant,” the sheriff’s department told WKRG.

McMillan was released from jail around 3:40 p.m. after posting bond, media outlets reported, and he declined to comment about the incident.