Fake cop joins a real police chase, then handcuffs suspect at gunpoint, NC cops say

A North Carolina man was arrested after police say he pretended to be a cop during a police chase, media outlets report.

Officers with the Wilson Police Department stopped a car at a grocery store in Wilson at about 11 p.m. on Oct. 5 in search of a possible murder suspect, according to WNCN, but as they approached it, police say the driver sped off.

Police had been chasing the car for about 2 miles when a black Ford Taurus with blue lights sped past the officers, got in front of the suspect car and slowed down, WRAL reported.

The suspect car, now pinned between the Taurus and a police car, was forced to stop, according to WRAL.

The driver of the Taurus, 30-year-old David Adams, got out of his car and, police say, forced the five men out of the suspect car at gunpoint then handcuffed and searched the driver, according to WITN.

The officers, who were unsure if he was actually a cop, yelled at Adams to stop what he was doing, but police say he left the scene before officers could talk to him, WITN reported.

Police later determined he wasn’t a “sworn law enforcement officer” and arrested him Wednesday, WRAL reported.

The five men in the car were also arrested after police say MDMA pills, Codeine pills, a Vyvanse pill and $708 were found in their car, according to WNCN.

One of the men in the car was the murder suspect’s brother, police say, according to WNCN.