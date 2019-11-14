Michigan pot shop lures customers with free Popeyes chicken sandwiches

A Michigan marijuana dispensary will gift free Popeyes chicken sandwiches to its first 200 customers on Friday, WXYZ reported.

Jerry Millen, owner of The Greenhouse of Walled Lake Cannabis Dispensary, said the sandwiches would be “given out on a first come, first served basis” and a $100 gift certificate will be included in five of the sandwiches, the Detroit Free Press said.

“I just like doing fun stuff,” he said. “It’s a cool way to give back to my patients. It’s Friday at 5 o’clock, people don’t want to stand in line for this, but they wanna try it.”

Millen’s dedication to his customers means standing in line and waiting for the coveted sandwiches so his customers don’t have to, he told The Detroit News. After hearing a friend “raving” about the sandwich and trying one, he decided he would bring the sandwich to his business.

“I bought like 40 to my staff, they liked them, but it was actually one customer who saw the bag outside and said he was dying to try one,” Millen told The Detroit News. “I gave him one and I cannot believe how excited this guy was to get this sandwich. He was a first-time customer and I thought, you know what, let’s put smiles on others’ faces.”

The giveaway will be from 5 - 7 p.m. at the dispensary, WXYZ said.