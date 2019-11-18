Chick-fil-A says it will end donations to charities accused of being anti-LGBTQ

Chick-fil-A says it will no longer donate to organizations that have been accused of being anti-LGBTQ.

The Chick-fil-A Foundation announced Monday that it will give only to organizations that do work in the areas of homelessness, hunger and education starting in 2020.

It’s “introducing a more focused giving approach to provide additional clarity and impact with the causes it supports,” the news release from the foundation said.

Chick-fil-A previously donated to the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, according to its 2018 990 form posted on its website.

Both of these organizations have opposed same-sex marriage in the past, according to CNBC. They’ve also been criticized for their “stances on homosexuality,” Bisnow reported.

“We made multi-year commitments to both organizations and we fulfilled those obligations in 2018,” a Chick-fil-A spokesperson told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, according to CNBC.

The Chick-fil-A Foundation will “no longer make multiyear commitments and will reassess its philanthropic partnerships annually to allow maximum impact,” the release says.

These charity partners could be faith-based and non-faith-based, the release says.