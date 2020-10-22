Suspect with ‘high-powered rifle’ opens fire in McDonald’s drive-thru, Mississippi cops say

Police say they’ve arrested a suspect accused of opening fire on a car in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Mississippi Wednesday night.

One person was killed and three others are in critical condition, WJTV reported.

Police say the four victims were in a car outside McDonald’s in Canton around 6:30 p.m. when another car “came out of nowhere” and started shooting at the vehicle with a “high-powered rifle,” WLBT reported.

All the victims were male and the youngest among them is 13 years old, according to WJTV.

Police say the victims suffered wounds to the chest, legs and arms, WLBT reported.

Officials say they arrested a suspect around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to WAPT. He was identified as 20-year-old Deondric Green by Canton police and U.S. marshals, news outlets reported.

A motive for the shooting isn’t known, according to WAPT.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation, the outlet reported.

Canton is roughly 25 miles north of Jackson.