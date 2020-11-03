Scuba diving accident at Glacier National Park kills 18-year-old Montana woman

An 18-year-old woman died and a 22-year-old man suffered injuries in scuba diving accidents Sunday at Glacier National Park in Montana, rangers say.

The woman, a Missoula resident, and man were part of a six-person diving expedition on Lake McDonald in the park, which spans 1 million acres. Rangers say the lake is popular with divers because of submerged artifacts.

A ranger arrived at the lake at 5:50 p.m. after bystanders drove to Apgar Village for cell service to report an emergency, the National Park Service said in a news release.

Divers and rangers were unable to revive the woman. The man, who reported shortness of breath, was taken to a Kalispell hospital and later flown to Seattle for hyperbaric oxygen treatment, typically used to treat nitrogen narcosis.

Rangers have not released the woman’s name pending notification of her family. Permits are not required to dive at Glacier National Park.

