Six-time PGA Tour winner’s custom Texas estate on market for $3 million. Take a look

While 2016 PGA Champion Jimmy Walker is focused on the Masters golf tournament this week, he’s also trying his hand in the real estate market.

According to the San Antonio Culture Map, Walker has put his Boerne home on the market for $2.99 million.

The 5,443 square-foot house features four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths and is nestled in the gated Cordillera Ranch community with easy access to a golf course, the listing with San Antonio Portfolio Real Estate says.

“Once inside, the attention to detail unfolds with dramatic reclaimed post/beams, high ceilings, an abundance of natural light and stately stone fireplace,” the listing describes the house. “Entertainers will delight in a floor plan that merges the comfortable and spacious family room with the elegant dining space and rustic yet refined gourmet kitchen.”

The primary bedroom comes complete with a stone fireplace, coffee bar and “spa-like” primary bathroom.

The wine vault is climate-controlled and there’s also a 762-square-foot detached casita, which, according to Culture Map, is about the size of a one-bedroom apartment.

Boerne, a city of about 18,000 in the Texas Hill Country, is 32 miles northwest of San Antonio.

Kevin Best of Portfolio Real Estate told San Antonio Business Journal that the house hit the market on Oct. 7 and praised the estate and its location.

“The difference between this house and a lot of other ones is just the attention to detail, the quality of the construction, the location itself with great trees, great privacy,” Best said. “It’s really second to none.”

Business Journal also reported that Walker and his wife Erin bought the land in 2005, but the home wasn’t built by Robert Thorton, a custom homebuilder, until 2013.

