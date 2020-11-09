See it: ‘Full House’ Victorian home in San Francisco sells for $5.3 million

A popular Victorian house in San Francisco, the home of the fictional Tanner family in the 1980s sitcom “Full House,” has sold for $5.35 million.

The television show, which aired on ABC from 1987 through 1995, boosted the careers of John Stamos and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The house is pictured in the opening credits of “Full House,” as well as its its Netflix followup, “Fuller House.”

The 2,985-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4-bath classic Victorian at 1709 Broderick Street was originally built by architect Charles Hinkel Lewis in 1883. The house in Lower Pacific Heights underwent a complete remodeling.

The San Francisco Chronicle newspaper reported that the shows’ creator, Jeff Franklin, purchased the home for $4 million in 2016. That was the same year the reboot “Fuller House” debuted. The home had listed in May 2019 for $5.99 million, the Sacramento Bee reported. Almost a year later, the price dropped a half-million dollars, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“I wanted the family to live in one of those classic Victorian homes,” Franklin told the Hollywood Reporter. “For some reason, that one jumped out at me. There were lots of candidates but that was the winner.”

A steady stream of fans stop and take photos of the home, even though its interior has never appeared on the sitcom.

“Full House” revolves around Danny Tanner, a sportscaster dad turned morning talk-show host, whose wife has died and left him to raise three daughters. Needing help with the children, his brother-in-law Jesse and stand-up comic pal Joey move in.