5.5 magnitude earthquake was part of swarm rattling Nevada, US Geological Survey says

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake rattled Nevada on Friday — and smaller quakes soon followed, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake started after 1:13 a.m. and the epicenter had a depth of 3.9 miles about 20.5 miles southeast of Mina, NBC News reported. People reported feeling the earthquake in California’s Central Valley, Sierra Nevada mountains and in eastern Nevada.

A series of aftershocks followed the quake, including a 4.3 magnitude earthquake at 1:29 a.m., according to USGS.

Nevada had its biggest earthquake in 66 years in May, when a 6.5 magnitude shaker rattled 225 miles from Las Vegas, CNN reported.

It was felt “in the Reno-Tahoe area, and also throughout the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys in California,” said Graham Kent, director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory, according to the publication.

That earthquake was the biggest one since 1954, Kent said.

Another 3.1 earthquake rattled near Mina five days ago, USGS said.