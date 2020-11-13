Watch UT Longhorns walk-on celebrate with teammates after getting football scholarship

Kai Money shows a range of emotions after finding out he’s on scholarship. Video screen grab courtesy of @TexasFootball

The University of Texas officially welcomed walk-on sophomore wide receiver Kai Money on Thursday, giving him a full scholarship. And it was all caught on video.

Money’s stock skyrocketed on social media with his Game 1 touchdown reception against the University of Texas at El Paso. So far this season he has eight catches for 65 yards.

Texas head coach Tom Herman broke the scholarship news to Money’s father in a video posted by Texas Football.

In the now viral video, Herman asks Money’s parents to record a video for the receiver, informing him that it would be played on the jumbotron at UT’s stadium in front of his teammates. The moment the news drops, Money’s teammates go wild on the field and surround him and break out in chants of his last name.

“I’m just so thankful for you guys,” Money emotionally told his teammates. “I’m super appreciative of all of you. To see my mom and dad on the big screen telling me that I got a scholarship, it means the world to me. But it wouldn’t be possible without you guys. Coach Coleman, thank you man. I wouldn’t be here without you.”