12-year-old driver, teen passenger fatally shot in stolen truck, Tennessee cops say

A 12-year-old was behind the wheel of a stolen pickup truck traveling on an interstate in Tennessee when shots rang out early Tuesday, officials say.

The driver and a 14-year-old passenger were killed in the shooting, and two other teens were injured, according to Nashville police.

The shooting happened just after 3:15 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 24 near Nashville, police said in a news release. Four juveniles, ages 12 to 16, were in the stolen Ford F-150.

Police said they believe the 16-year-old is responsible for the shooting, striking the driver and the 14-year-old in the backseat.

The suspected shooter and another 14-year-old also suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment, police said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This morning's gunfire that killed 2 persons & wounded 2 others inside a pickup truck on I -24 near downtown appears to have been contained within the truck. 1 gun was recovered from the vehicle, which was stolen last week from South Nashville. pic.twitter.com/sq9tA6U92s — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 24, 2020

Authorities said they recovered a stolen pistol from inside the truck.

The vehicle was stolen Nov. 19 when the keys were left inside, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER