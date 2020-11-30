Family responds with gunfire to machete attack outside North Carolina home, cops say

A man accused of bringing a machete to a gunfight ended up running for his life from the intended victim’s family on Friday, according to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. Friday in a rural area on Carr Farm Road in Macclesfield, about 70 miles east of Raleigh, officials said in a Nov. 28 news release.

Carlos Antonio Washington, a 36-year-old from Tarboro, faces an attempted first-degree murder charge in connection with the attack, the sheriff’s office said. His bond was set at $2 million.

“It was determined the suspect was waiting behind the victim’s residence and attacked the homeowner once they came from inside the residence,” investigators said in the news release.

“The homeowner fought the suspect off momentarily. Other family members in the residence fired shots at the suspect and called 911. The suspect returned to their vehicle and fled the scene.”

A deputy heading to the crime scene saw Washington driving toward Tarboro on U.S. 258 and pulled his vehicle over, officials said. Washington was arrested “without incident.”

“The victim suffered minor injuries and was evaluated by members of the Edgecombe County EMS,” the release said.

Investigators did not identify the victim, but TV station WRAL quoted a family member as saying the victim’s wife is the one who began firing a pistol at the suspect. The couple “had never met Washington,” the station reported.