How can you avoid scams this Giving Tuesday? Here are some warning signs

As people make donations for Giving Tuesday, experts urge caution to avoid scams.

Charities often appeal to people’s emotions, but it’s important to take a step back to make sure the organization is legitimate and puts donations toward specific causes, according to the Better Business Bureau.

To help protect your money, here are some tips.

Do your research

Before donating to a nonprofit, experts say it’s best to use tools to check if an organization is real.

The IRS website has a search feature that helps determine which charities are legitimate. People also can look up organizations on the websites for the Better Business Bureau, Charity Navigator, CharityWatch and GuideStar, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

While researching a charity, another tip is to include “scam,” “rating,” or similar terms in online searches to see if there have been any complaints, officials say.

When you decide to give to a cause, it’s best to look at the nonprofit’s website to determine what it does and how donations are doled out, according to experts.

“If you can’t find detailed information about a charity’s mission and programs, be suspicious,” the FTC said.

Know common scam tactics

When trying to avoid schemes, experts say it’s good to know what to look for.

Scammers can use fake caller IDs or names that make them seem like real nonprofits, so it’s best to do some digging. Another warning sign is someone pressuring you to donate during a phone call, according to the FTC.

“Scammers will say anything to get you to give them money,” officials said. “They may say you already pledged to make the donation, or that you donated to them last year. They may even send you a mailer that says you already pledged.”

Watch your money

The safest way to donate to a charity is with a check or credit card, officials say. That’s because scammers sometimes ask for payments through gift cards, cash or money wiring services, according to the FTC.

When giving through an internet link, experts say it’s best to be informed. Websites should tell you how much of the money and fees are going to the organization.

While making contributions, the FTC recommends everyone keep records and check if they’re signed up to make multiple donations. After helping out a cause, donors may want to check if their financial statements line up with the amounts they gave.