‘Black-ish’ star Marsai Martin earns title as youngest Hollywood executive producer

Actress Marsai Martin can add record-breaker to her list of accomplishments.

The “Black-ish” star has earned the title of Hollywood’s youngest executive producer for her breakout film “Little,” Guinness World Records announced Monday.

Martin celebrated her 16th birthday in August but was just 14 when the film hit theaters in April 2019. The actress said the concept for the movie started in her living room where she pitched the idea to her parents, according to the record book’s website.

Martin has starred in a number of television series, including the “Black-ish” spin off “Mixed-ish,” and recently launched her own production company called Genius Entertainment, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Little” was her first time working both in front of and behind the camera, and Martin says “it’s not gonna be the last.”

Congratulations to @marsaimartin on becoming the youngest Hollywood executive producer! — Guinness World Records 2021 Out Now (@GWR) November 30, 2020

“To be able to create a film, star in it, be with your favorite stars, and actually seeing that entire experience was so amazing,” she said, according to Guinness. “It was so fun and so exciting because I always want to create things that make me happy. It’s insane when it actually comes to fruition.”

The actress admitted she was shocked after learning that she had earned a spot in the Guinness World Records 2021 edition.

“I feels crazy. I could have never imagined being a part of something like this,” Martin said, according to the record book’s website. “I am so beyond grateful to be part of it.”

The young starlet has no plans to take her foot off the pedal; she’s developing a new comedic film titled “Queen” with Universal and will continue her role on ABC’s “Black-ish,” which is currently in its seventh season.

Through her work, Martin said she hopes to inspire other young creatives.

“I hope that all the young Black girls out there really see how a change can really happen, just by being yourself, just by any imagination you have that can run wild,” she told Guinness World Records. “You only live once so go for it.”