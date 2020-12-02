Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Baby with umbilical cord still attached found crying in trash bag, Las Vegas cops say

A Las Vegas family found a crying newborn girl abandoned in a trash bag, Las Vegas police said. They are asking for help locating the mother.
A Las Vegas family found a crying newborn girl abandoned in a trash bag, Las Vegas police said. They are asking for help locating the mother. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A newborn baby with an umbilical cord still attached was found inside a trash bag by two children, Las Vegas police said.

The baby was found on Sunday after two children went to investigate the sound of crying and found the day-old baby girl abandoned in a trash bag at an apartment complex, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said at a Tuesday news conference, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“This has been a very long , stressful year for all of us and many have reached their breaking point,” Spencer said. “I tell you this because we are not here to judge this mother. We are here to find her and check on her well-being.”

The family that found the infant called 911 and the baby was taken to a hospital, Spencer said in a Facebook video. Las Vegas police are still searching for the mother of the newborn

“We need your help to locate the mother so we can check on her welfare,” Spencer said. “We also want your help to spread the word that we have a law in Nevada so we can prevent this type of incident from happening again.”

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nevada’s Safe Haven law allows anyone to surrender a baby up to 30 days old without being arrested or prosecuted.

Related stories from Tacoma News Tribune
Profile Image of Summer Lin
Summer Lin
Summer Lin is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter. She graduated from Columbia University School of Journalism and was previously a News and Politics Writer for Bustle News.
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service