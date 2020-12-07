Take a look at Ryan Seacrest’s ginormous $85M California compound now on the market

Ryan Seacrest’s $85 million Beverly Hills compound Screengrab from Westside Estate Agency website

While Ryan Seacrest is still his omnipresent self these days when it comes to jobs, he appears to be spending most of his time in New York where he co-hosts “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” That means one thing: his Beverly Hills mansion is a little lonely.

Seacrest mansion Screengrab from Westside Estate Agency website

So the massive Beverly Hills home once owned by Ellen DeGeneres is now on the market for $85 million.

Dining room. Screengrab from Westside Estate Agency website

The compound — a main house, two guest houses, a pool and pool house along with a fitness facility and underground garage — are spread out over 125,500 square feet. That’s a little over the size of two football fields.

Fitness area Screengrab from Westside Estate Agency website

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the property has been a hot one among the A-list crowd. “The Morning Show” actress Jennifer Aniston joked with Seacrest on the Golden Globes red carpet that he had purchased HER house.

“How’s my home?” she asked Seacrest. Aniston, who is close friends with DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi. Aniston then explained that she always coveted the compound, which was also owned by “Will and Grace” creator Max Mutchnick.