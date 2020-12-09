Michael Jordan’s golf club will deliver booze from above. Video shows how that works

Video screen grab courtesy of Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram

Yes, 2020 has had its share of bizarre happenings. And while a majority have leaned toward downright terrifying, one that falls into the “freaking cooler than heck” category is that Michael Jordan’s golf club, The Grove XXIII in Hobe Sound, Florida, features drones that deliver food — and booze — to golfers on the course.

Michael Jordan's course, The Grove XXIII... well its just the future!! Spent all morning trying to book on here!



chadilac_fsu pic.twitter.com/EguBujHiu0 — Divot Golf (@InADivot) December 7, 2020

Videos of drones making on-demand delivery have been shared on social media, including former tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, who posted one to her Instagram story.

Here’s video Caroline Wozniacki posted yesterday of the food and drink delivery by drone out at Michael Jordan’s newish golf course, Grove XXIII. (Also the scooters in the background) pic.twitter.com/QEAyUCI0yO — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) December 7, 2020

Jordan replaced the course’s beer carts with drones. The catch? The club is extremely exclusive, according to Golf.com, and has fewer than 100 members.

“The course was unbelievable,” NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin told USA Today in February. “There’s only 75 members. Hopefully to be 76 here in the next few weeks, so it was really an honor to be invited and be a member at such an exclusive place. It’s really new, just a few months old. It’s going to be fun to do for the next 20 to 30 years, as long as I’m able to play.”

Don’t expect to become a member anytime soon, though — it’s an “invite only” club.