National
Two-year-old abandoned at Goodwill with note and bag of clothes, Mississippi cops say
A 2-year-old child was found abandoned at a Mississippi Goodwill on Monday, according to police.
He can’t give his name — he may be too young to know it or speak it — or the names of his parents and any relatives, Southaven Police Department said in a Facebook post. All he had was a note, and a plastic bag carrying a change of clothes.
A man and a woman were seen with the child just before he was left at the Goodwill drop-off location around 9:40 a.m., surveillance cameras show Now police want the public’s help finding them.
Footage shows the pair was driving a red SUV with damage to the rear passenger side door.
A man wearing a hat, mask and dark pants and sweater could be seen holding the child’s hand, walking him to the spot where he was left.
The man then left the area on foot and police haven’t been able to find him, Southaven PD said.
“Southaven Detectives are desperately seeking any information on this child,” police said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the department at 662-393-8652 or email Tips@southaven.org
