Veterans want Texas Rep. Crenshaw to resign over alleged smear in sexual assault case

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, questions witnesses during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on ‘worldwide threats to the homeland’, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 on Capitol Hill Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP) AP

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas is facing calls to resign over accusations he “smeared” a woman who reported a sexual assault at a veterans’ hospital.

The allegations are included in an inspector general’s report into the Department of Veterans Affairs’ response to a sexual assault allegation by Andrea Goldstein, a Navy veteran and congressional staffer.

The inspector general’s office investigated whether Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie and others in leadership sought damaging information about Goldstein in an effort to discredit her.

The report released last week determined Wilkie disparaged Goldstein and set a tone that was “at minimum unprofessional and at worst provided the basis for senior officials to put out information to national reporters to question the credibility and background of the veteran who filed the sexual assault complaint.”

Crenshaw’s part in the report

A part of the inspector general’s report centered on whether Crenshaw, a Republican, tried to smear Goldstein’s reputation as the department investigated her allegations.

Three witnesses said Wilkie told them Crenshaw provided information about Goldstein “having made prior complaints during active duty in the U.S. Navy,” according to the report. Wilkie told investigators that Crenshaw approached him during a fundraising event and mentioned Goldstein was in his unit when they served in the Navy. Wilkie said he and Crenshaw didn’t speak any further about her.

As soon as he left the fundraiser, Wilkie emailed two staff members, according to the report.

“Ask me in the morning what Congressman Crenshaw said about the Takano staffer whose (glamour) shot was in the New York Times,” the email said, referring to Goldstein. She had posed for a photo in a story by the newspaper about her sexual assault case.

When asked about the email, Wilkie said the only information Crenshaw provided was about their serving in the same unit and told investigators “I have no idea” why that information alone could be significant.

Crenshaw and a staff member refused to meet with the inspector general’s office, according to the report.

Reaction to the investigation

California Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier, who serves on the House Armed Services Committee and leads a military personnel subcommittee, called for an ethics investigation into Crenshaw’s involvement.

“Rep. Crenshaw’s alleged involvement is abhorrent,” Speier tweeted. “If true, Rep Crenshaw fed false information to Sec Wilkie in order to help vilify a victim & impugn her character. The Ethics Committee must launch an investigation into these claims.”

Elisa Cardnell, a Democrat who ran for election in Crenshaw’s district in the Houston area, called on him to resign in a letter she says is now signed by more than 600 veterans.

“Dan Crenshaw has failed to act in a manner that reflects credibly on the House and has broken the public trust necessary to represent his constituents and fellow veterans,” the letter says.

Crenshaw’s response

Crenshaw, who served as a Navy SEAL and was injured in Iraq, denied he participated in a “smear campaign” and called the letter “partisan garbage.”

“As I have stated repeatedly and unequivocally, I have never participated in a ’smear campaign’ against anyone, much less a fellow veteran,” Crenshaw tweeted. “I have no reason or incentive to do so, nor do I think it is the right thing to do as a fellow veteran and especially as a Member of Congress. I have the utmost respect for fellow veterans and especially the challenges that many female veterans face.”

In another tweet, Crenshaw cited a finding in the inspector general’s report that “no violation of law, regulation, or policy” and no formal recommendations.

The report does, however, say “the evidence is replete with examples of VA senior leaders undertaking defensive actions and engaging in confrontational messaging while failing to recognize the need to take corrective action to address known problems.”

By Wednesday, the nation’s six leading veterans groups had asked President Donald Trump to remove Wilkie, saying he “no longer has the trust or confidence of America’s veterans,” the Military Times reported.