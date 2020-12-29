Teen charged with murder after Oklahoma cops killed robbery accomplice, officials say

After 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez was shot and killed by Oklahoma City police, his robbery accomplice Wyatt Cheatham is charged with murder, officials say. Screengrab from KOCO.

A teenager is charged with murder after Oklahoma police shot and killed his accomplice in a robbery, according to media reports.

Oklahoma City police fatally shot 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez after a gas station robbery in November.

The gas station clerk had locked him inside the store and left before police officers arrived at the scene, authorities say. When officer told him to exit, Rodriguez climbed out of a drive-thru window with a pistol, authorities say. Investigators say he failed to follow commands and five officers opened fire.

A sixth officer shot less lethal “pepper balls” at Rodriguez, The Associated Press reported. The police department hasn’t released body camera video, AP reported.

But local TV station KOCO captured video of the shooting and reported that Rodriguez dropped the gun and raised his hands before lowering them again.

Now a 17-year-old accused of robbing the gas station with Rodriguez is under arrest in connection with the death, the news outlet reported.

Wayne Cheatam is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm, according to according to court records.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KFOR, Cheatam “confessed to planning, preparing for, and committing the armed robbery with Stavian Rodriguez.” Cheatam told investigators they ran to a parking lot after the robbery, but Rodriguez returned to the gas station because he forgot an item, the news outlet reported.

Cheatham said while waiting on Rodriguez, he spotted police and went to an apartment complex, KFOR reported.

Rodriguez’s mother is pursuing legal action against the Oklahoma City Police Department, accusing the officers of acting negligently, The Oklahoma reported.

The police department placed all six police officers on administrative leave after the deadly shooting.