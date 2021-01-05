‘James Bond’ actress Tanya Roberts dies a day she was falsely reported dead, reports say

Tanya Roberts of the TV program “Charlie’s Angels” is pictured in 1980. (AP Photo) AP

Tanya Roberts, whose death was announced prematurely Sunday, has now died, according to media reports.

Roberts, who played a Bond girl in “A View to a Kill” alongside Roger Moore and also starred in “Charlie’s Angels,” was 65.

Multiple outlets reported Sunday that Roberts had died, citing her publicist, according to CNN.

A day later, the publicist retracted his statement and said the actress had not died, Yahoo! reported. It’s unclear why her death was prematurely announced.

Fox News is among the outlets who confirmed Roberts’ death Monday night.

Roberts collapsed at her Los Angeles home on Dec. 24 and was admitted to an area hospital, ABC News reported.

After her iconic roles in the 1980s, Roberts later was a member of the cast of “That ‘70s Show” for 81 episodes.