Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Amazon now selling at-home COVID saliva test kits. Here’s what to know

Do you think you might have coronavirus? Amazon is now selling at-home COVID-19 testing kits, making it that much easier to get tested without waiting in line, or putting others at risk of exposure.

The DxTerity COVID-19 Saliva at-Home Collection Kit is available for $110 each, or $1,000 for 10, according to the Amazon product page.

DxTerity says their kit is the first at-home coronavirus saliva testing product that is FDA-approved for use by both people experiencing symptoms, and those who are asymptomatic.

“Only a small amount of saliva sample is needed,” the product page says, and everything needed to collect and send off a sample to a lab is included.

“Registration and sample collection can be done from the comfort of your home or office,” the product page says.

After arriving at a lab, customers can expect to learn the results of their test in 24 to 72 hours.

The online retail giant isn’t the first to offer COVID-19 test kits for use at home.

Costco began selling swab-free kits online in October for a minimum $130, McClatchy News previously reported, and Walmart and Sam’s Club have offered a similar product from $100 to $135 since December.

While there’s disagreement whether a traditional swab test or saliva test is more accurate, many experts agree the latter is just as effective, and in some ways better, McClatchyNews previously reported.

Related stories from Tacoma News Tribune
Mitchell Willetts
Mitchell Willetts is a real-time news reporter covering the Carolinas for McClatchy. He is a University of Oklahoma graduate and outdoors enthusiast.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service