News briefs

Lawyer says Trump's failure to pardon accused Capitol rioters is a 'betrayal'

ST. LOUIS – A lawyer for one of the men charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol said that former President Donald Trump's refusal to pardon Jacob Chansley and other Trump followers was a "betrayal."

Clayton lawyer Albert Watkins said in a statement Wednesday that he'd approached Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows directly about the pardon.

"Mr. Chansley, along with many others who were similarly situated, are now compelled to reconcile a betrayal by a man whose back they felt they had for years. In turn, they are compelled to be introspective and evaluate how they got where they are, the role of their former leader in that tragic course, and the vulnerabilities they share," Watkins' statement reads, in part.

— St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Man living at O’Hare for 3 months posts bail, ordered on electronic monitoring

CHICAGO — A man who was discovered living at O’Hare International Airport for at least three months has left Cook County Jail after posting bail.

Aditya Singh, 36, was aided by the Chicago Bail Project, which came up with the $1,000 he needed to go free until his next court date after a $10,000 D-bond was set earlier, according to Cook County sheriff’s spokesman Matt Walberg. The Chicago Bail Project also helped secure an undisclosed place for Singh to live while he faces felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor charges. A condition of his Wednesday release was that Singh must be on electric monitoring, Walberg said.

The Chicago Bail Project became aware of the case and sprang into action after conducting interviews and decided he “fit right in” to their cause, said Matthew McFarland, the project’s regional director for the Midwest.

The group linked him to housing and will assist him during his criminal trial, added McFarland, who explained they aim to decrease the large volume of indigent people held in jail populations in various cities.

The group has a revolving bail fund to help those who can’t afford to post bails for nonviolent offenses.

“We treated him as we would anyone else,” McFarland said.

Singh lived in the secure area with access to terminals, shops and food at O’Hare until his arrest Saturday after two United Airlines employees asked to see his identification, prosecutors said. He showed them an airport ID badge that an operations manager had reported missing on Oct. 26.

Police said Singh told them that the coronavirus pandemic left him too afraid to fly and so he instead remained in the airport, often relying on the kindness of strangers to buy him food. His arrest made national headlines, with comparisons to the 2004 Tom Hanks movie “The Terminal.”

After coming to the United States five years ago to complete a master’s degree program, Singh, described as a “gentle soul,” said goodbye to his friends in California on Oct. 19 and boarded a Chicago-bound flight from Los Angeles to begin his journey home to India.

He never made it. In a troubling series of events that raises security questions at one of the world’s busiest airports, authorities allege Singh lived undetected for nearly three months at O’Hare until this past weekend, when someone finally noticed and alerted police.

— Chicago Tribune

Germany passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths since pandemic began

BERLIN — Germany has counted more than 50,000 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, figures released on Friday show.

German health authorities recorded 859 new deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total death toll up to 50,642, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease prevention.

The RKI counts as coronavirus deaths those who died directly from COVID-19 and those recorded as infected with preexisting illnesses whose deaths cannot be conclusively attributed.

It is at the discretion of the health department whether to note a death as "from" COVID-19 or "with" COVID-19.

The country recorded its highest number of daily deaths — 1,244 — on Jan. 14. The record high in daily infections is 33,777 on Dec. 18.

The Friday figures showed 17,862 new cases of infection in the last recorded 24-hour period.

The number of new infections per 100,000 people in a week (known as the seven-day incidence) fell to 115.3 on Friday morning.

The incidence has fallen consistently over the past 10 days. It had reached its highest level so far of 197.6 on December 22.

However, there are substantial regional differences.

The highest incidence is in Thuringia at 218.4, while the lowest is in Bremen at 80.9.

The country is under lockdown with sweeping restrictions in place until Feb. 14. Authorities are seeking to bring the seven-day incidence rate back down to below 50, which will allow overwhelmed health authorities to resume tracing infections.

More than 2 million cases of infection have been recorded in Germany since the pandemic began.

— dpa, Berlin

Russia welcomes US call to extend nuclear deal

MOSCOW — The Kremlin on Friday welcomed the United States' readiness to extend the New START treaty on curbing nuclear weapons stockpiles, but cautioned that success will "depend on the details."

The New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) agreement went into effect in 2011 and is set to expire on Feb. 5, at which point there would be no deal between the U.S. and Russia setting controls on weapons stockpiles and allowing inspections.

U.S. President Joe Biden's new administration proposed a five-year extension this week.

"Russia is for preserving New START and for extending this treaty in order to gain time for talks and contacts. We can only welcome the political will to extend this document," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

But he added that "everything will depend on the details of this proposal, which is yet to be studied."

The U.S. proposal had already received support from other parts of Russia's political elite. Diplomat Mikhail Ulyanov called Biden's move an "encouraging step" on Twitter.

"The extension will give the two sides more time to consider possible additional measures aimed at strengthening strategic stability and global security," wrote Ulyanov, who represents Russia at international organizations operating in Vienna.

Russia has proposed an extension several times already, however, arguing for no changes to the current deal and without stipulations.

— dpa, Berlin