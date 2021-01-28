‘You can swipe left.’ Bumble dating app bans body-shaming comments

The Bumble dating app has banned body-shaming comments in messages or profiles, such as talk about weight, health, skin and hair. Associated Press file

Body shamers need not apply.

The Bumble dating app has announced a new policy banning body-shaming comments in messages and profiles, according to a post on its blog.

The policy outlaws “unsolicited and derogatory comments made about someone’s appearance, body shape, size, or health,” Bumble says.

“This includes language that can be deemed fat-phobic, ableist, racist, colorist, homophobic or transphobic,” the blog says. “Body shaming includes fat shaming, health shaming, criticizing skin or hair, thin shaming, unsolicited opinions, and mocking someone’s physical features.”

The ban applies to language in profiles calling out a certain body type as unacceptable or undesirable for potential matches, along with messages between users, Bumble says.

“Find something else about their profile to talk about,” the blog advises. “Or, if you’re not interested in someone, you can swipe left.”

Body shaming can harm the mental and physical health of those it’s directed toward, the blog says.

Violations of the new policy can be reported to the app, which can result in warnings and bans for repeat offenders, Bumble says.

In the past, Bumble has banned shirtless and underwear selfies as well as photos of guns from profiles, CNN reported.