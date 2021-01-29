‘Bachelor’ creator selling $34.5M Hawaii home he bought from Julia Roberts. Take a look

The stunning estate rests near the beach in Hanalei. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Mike Fleiss, creator of the popular reality television show “The Bachelor,” is trying to turn a hefty profit by putting up his stunning Hawaii estate for $34.5 million. That’s $18.3 million more than what he paid in 2016 when it bought it from actor Julia Roberts, the Los Angeles Times reports.

View from patio Screen grab from Realtor.com

The compound, dubbed “the Garden Island,” sits on two acres and has 213 feet of beach in Hanalei, “a small surf town on the north shore of the island of Kauai,” the Times said. There are two homes on the property: a remodeled four-bedroom, three-bath main house and a one-bedroom guest house.

Bedroom view Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The Faye property at Hanalei was purchased by Hans Peter Faye in 1915 with the intention to build summer beach houses on the best section of the Bay,” the listing said. “On one of the largest lots in Hanalei, this setback, historic plantation style home with a sprawling beachside lawn, sprinkled with swaying coconut trees invokes old Hawaii.”

Balcony view Screen grab from Realtor.com

There is also a lanai with a dining area, patio tub, sauna and outdoor shower on the property.

Outdoors Screen grab from Realtor.com

Since buying the compound from Roberts, Fleiss has remodeled the surrounded landscaping along with renovating the houses as well, The Wall Street Journal reported. Fleiss’ listing agent, Neal Norman of Hawaii Life, told the WSJ that the value of the property is mostly in the land and if the buyer “wanted to build a bigger home on the site, they could triple the size of the existing house, which isn’t protected.”

Along with creating, producing and writing “The Bachelor,” Fleiss also created the WB’s “Superstar USA,” “The Bachelorette,” “The Will” and “High School Reunion.”