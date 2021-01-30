Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene boasts of ‘GREAT’ call with Trump

Beleaguered Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., boasted of a “GREAT” conversation Saturday with ex-President Donald Trump amid rising calls for her expulsion from Congress.

The newly minted, far right-wing lawmaker, who is facing a growing scandal over her support for extremist violence, said she would never get off the Trump train.

“I had a GREAT call with my all time favorite POTUS, President Trump,” Greene tweeted. “The people of this country are absolutely 100% loyal to him because he is 100% loyal to the people and America First.”

Greene was a prime instigator of the false claim that Trump really won the 2020 presidential election, a lie that led to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by violent #MAGA supporters.

But she suggested liberal Democrats are the true haters.

“I will never back down and will stand up against the never ending blood thirsty mob who has addicted their followers to hate,” the GOP lawmaker wrote.

Greene, who supports QAnon conspiracy theories, has come under increasing fire in recent days over her past calls for the execution of top Democrats and her support for right-wing political violence.

She’s backed claims that the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school massacre was a hoax and supported so-called 9/11 truthers who say the terror attack did not really happen.

Greene rejected the criticism by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who said that “the enemy is within the House of Representatives,” referring to the rhetoric and behavior of Greene and other Trump supporters in laying the groundwork for the attack on Congress.

“Yes there is an enemy within,” Greene wrote. “And that enemy is a poisonous rot of socialist policies and America last sell outs.”

Democratic lawmakers are pushing for Greene’s expulsion from Congress and even some moderate Republicans have joined in the chorus of attacks on her outrageous behavior.

Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted that she and Trump are “lies of a feather.”

“Marjorie Taylor Greene’s nonsense and the ‘big lie’ of a stolen election,” the former GOP presidential standard bearer tweeted.

She hit back by urging Romney to “grow a pair or a spine.”

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has said he would talk to Greene about her incendiary remarks.

But there is little sign of any daylight between them when it comes to Trump, who is facing an impeachment trial in the Senate for his role in inciting the Capitol Hill riot.

Despite the ex-president’s election loss and refusal to accept to defeat, McCarthy journeyed to Trump’s Florida estate to kiss his ring and discuss GOP hopes to retake Congress in 2022.