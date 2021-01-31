Maryland officials report 1,747 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 20 new deaths

BALTIMORE — Maryland health officials reported Sunday 1,747 new cases of the coronavirus and 20 more deaths.

Sunday’s additions bring the state’s total to 354,473 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and 6,951 people who have died due to the disease or complications from it.

There are currently 1,471 people in Maryland hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19, according to the state health department. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate is at 5.66%.

The state reported that another 18,516 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours and that 4,317 people had received their second dose.