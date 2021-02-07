Ohio reports 2,138 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Another 2,138 Ohioans tested positive for COVID-19 as of Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 920,217, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Sunday's cases were less than a three-week average of 4,451 new cases reported per day, though case reporting on the weekends often lags behind weekday counts.

Franklin County, the state's largest county, continued to report the most COVID-19 cases, 107,107, followed by Cuyahoga County with 91,144 and Hamilton County with 69,411.

Statewide deaths rose Sunday by seven, which is well below the three-week average of 69 new deaths reported per day. So far, the virus has killed 11,659, according to the state.

Cuyahoga County has totaled the most deaths,1,224, with Franklin County reporting 713 and Hamilton County 475.

An additional 61 Ohioans were hospitalized with COVID-19 by Sunday. That's significantly less than the three-week average of 207 new hospitalizations a day, state data shows.

Cuyahoga County leads with the most hospitalizations, 5,546, followed by Franklin County at 3,401 and Hamilton County at 2,465.

Statewide admissions to intensive care units increased Sunday by four, which is less than the three-week average of 23 new ICU admissions a day.

On Saturday, the state passed the 1 million mark for those who have received at least one does of the vaccine.

As of Sunday, 1,037,509 Ohioans have received vaccine, or 8.88% of the population. Of those, 305,038 have received both doses.