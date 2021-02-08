US eclipses 27 million COVID cases

The United States has now recorded more than 27 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the pandemic continues to rage.

The total number of positive tests confirmed by the U.S. stood at 27,008,565 on Monday after the country eclipsed the 27 million mark over the weekend, data released by John Hopkins University shows.

No other country has recorded even half that number. India, with more than 10.8 million confirmed cases, has the second most.

There have been more than 106 million confirmed cases of the virus worldwide.

The U.S. has also reported more deaths from coronavirus than any other country, with more than 460,000. Brazil, with more than 231,000, has recorded the second-highest total.

There has been a decline in confirmed cases this month in the U.S., which averaged about 118,000 new positive tests over the last week, according to New York Times data. That average was about 31% higher two weeks earlier.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the U.S. began in December.