A 50,000-square-foot mega mansion is on market for $17.9 million in Utah. Look inside

The mansion, located in Springville, Utah, has six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms

Ever wanted to live in peace and tranquility in a home large enough to house a small city? If so, this Utah mega-mansion, with all its 50,000 square feet and priced at almost $18 million, might be perfect for you.

Foyer

Located in scenic Springville, the six-bedroom, 12-bathroom gated mansion sprawled across 150 acres offers everything the perfect host or hostess could ever dream of along with the surrounding beauty of nature right outside the back door (or rather, back doors).

Living room

The estate has been on and off the market for years, Homes of the Rich reported, and was priced at $30 million in 2012 when it belonged to the owner of Sisel, Tom Mower.

Indoor swimming pool

Built in 2010, the house has everything from a grand double staircase, gym, home theater, indoor shooting range, indoor basketball court, indoor swimming pool with its own rock waterfall, a sauna, two-lane bowling alley and even an indoor playground complete with a ball pit for the little ones.

Bowling alley