John Travolta’s colorful 20-bedroom mansion hits market for $5 million. Take a look

The actor and his late wife, Kelly Preston, bought the massive mansion in 1991. Screen grab from Realtor.com

While it may look like an English-country styled hotel near the cerulean blue of the Ryder Cove, this three-story home, complete with 20 bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths, is actually a mansion in Maine. The pristine 48-acre estate owned by actor John Travolta and his late wife Kelly Preston is now on the market for $5 million.

Dining room Screen grab from Realtor.com

The mansion was the subject of a 1999 Architectural Digest article that profiled the original style of the house, which was put together by designer Christopher B. Boshears, whose goal was “to bring to life the feeling of an English country house.”

“I combined linen draperies, damasks and velvet upholstery fabrics with a variety of furnishings,” Boshears told Architectural Digest at the time.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

The estate is still done up in the same fashion with whimsical bubble-gum pinks, sunshine yellows, and sky blues, with each of the three stories seemingly taking on a life of its own.

Staircase Screen grab from Realtor.com

While the first floor features a bar, warm living room with a fieldstone fireplace, and dining room, the second has a sun porch that offers hefty views of the surrounding woods, Dirt profiled.

Bathroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

The bedrooms, including the primary with its full bathroom complete with a claw foot tub and separate shower, are on the second floor (15 total bedrooms), according to the listing..

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The entire third floor of the home is a magical children’s space complete with four separate themed bedrooms and a full bathroom, a school house, a library, a diner, play equipment, and a built in stage with props for endless entertainment,” the listing reported.

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

Outside the estate is just as scenic as the inside.

Outside Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The rambling residence sits a good distance from the shore, but the property includes a stunning stretch of thickly wooded water frontage with a deep water dock on humorously alliterative Sabbathday Bay,” Dirt said. “The secluded estate also includes a carriage house, where the automobile (and airplane) collecting actor once kept a vintage 1977 Rolls Royce for joyriding around the island, and a swimming pool set in a sunny clearing below the back of the house.”

FILE -- A March 25, 2010, file photo shows Kelly Preston, right, a cast member in “The Last Song,” with her husband John Travolta at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. Actress Kelly Preston, whose credits included the films “Twins” and “Jerry Maguire,” died Sunday, July 12, 2020, her husband John Travolta said. She was 57.(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Chris Pizzello AP

Travolta’s notable films include “Saturday Night Fever,” “Look Who’s Talking,” “Pulp Fiction” and most recently, “The Poison Rose,” according to Biography.com. Preston, his wife of almost 30 years, died in July 2020 after battling breast cancer.