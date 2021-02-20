Roger Stone and Alex Jones probed for ties to Capitol rioters

The Justice Department is reportedly probing ties between far right-wing luminaries such as Roger Stone and Alex Jones and the rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Investigators are seeking to determine if Stone, Jones and others merely inspired the pro-Trump mob or if they could potentially be held accountable for conspiring to carry out the attack.

The probe is still in an early stage and investigators say they do not have evidence to support criminal charges against the far right-wing figures, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

“We are investigating potential ties between those physically involved in the attack on the Capitol and individuals who may have influenced them,” an unnamed official told the Post.

Ali Alexander, a prominent leader in the pro-Trump Stop the Steal group that organized the rally, is also being eyed, the paper said.

Officials concede that the First Amendment and U.S. case law regarding incitement and free speech makes it unlikely that the men will face criminal charges.

Still, they hope to identify the key figures who spurred the rioters to violently attack the citadel of American democracy.

All three are outspoken supporters of former President Donald Trump and conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election and other issue. They also have deep ties to leaders of the white nationalist Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, several members of which have been charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

Stone, a self-proclaimed Republican dirty trickster, was pardoned by Trump. He was convicted of lying to investigators and witness tampering in the Russia campaign collusion probe of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Alexander boasts of founding Stop the Steal, a group that promoted Trump’s lies about President Joe Biden’s victory in last November’s election.

Jones is a founder of InfoWars, a far right-wing media outlet that has spewed countless conspiracy theories, including infamous claims that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax carried out by actors.