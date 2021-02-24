‘Just the beginning.’ Geese descending on Missouri wetland fill up sky in eerie video

A huge flock of snow geese seen in a video blotting out the sky and descending on a Missouri wildlife refuge is “just the beginning,” officials say.

Loess Bluff National Wildlife Refuge shared video of the geese landing on frozen wetlands in northwest Missouri, a sign of warming temperatures after a brutal stretch of cold. The video captures a loud hum of the birds as they migrate to the refuge.

“Birds will continue to arrive and move through in the coming weeks, especially as the ice thaws and open water is available,” the wildlife refuge posted Tuesday on Facebook.

Their arrival also attracted the attention of a coyote likely hunting for geese or muskrats, officials say.

Migrations in spring and fall can attract millions of snow geese to the refuge, officials say.

“During the peak of their arrival the blue wetland is turned into a sea of white,” officials say.