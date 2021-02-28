Your options for watching Sunday’s Golden Globes — hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host the “The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards” airing Feb. 28 on NBC. NBCUniversal

The 2021 awards season has finally arrived after it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will host the 78th Golden Globe Awards at 8 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 28 on NBC.

The film and television awards show is typically held the first or second Sunday of the New Year — ushering in Hollywood’s award season — but the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced in June it was pushing back the event almost two months in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Variety reported.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Oscars were also postponed to April 4 and April 25, respectively.

The bi-coastal Golden Globes show will feature Fey live from the Rainbow Room in New York City and Poehler from the famed Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. It’s the pair’s fourth time hosting the event.

Those with cable or over-the-air capabilities can watch the show live on NBC.

It will also be available to stream on Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV as well as on NBC’s website and app, but both require a cable log-in.

If you can’t tune in Sunday, the show will also be available to stream Monday on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, The Wrap reported.

Netflix leads the nominations with 42 Golden Globe nods — the most overall this year. Its film “Mank,” nabbed the most film nominations with six. “The Crown” snagged the most television nominations, also with six.

You can view the full list of nominees here.

Prior to the show, NBC’s sister station E! will air “Live From E!: Golden Globes” at 6 p.m. ET hosted by Giuliana Rancic and Karamo from “Queer Eye,” featuring interviews with nominees and presenters.

Traditional red carpet shows are a no-go, but as CNBC pointed out, some broadcasters — including E! — will count down the most memorable looks from Golden Globes-past.