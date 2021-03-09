An air of the tropics in Wisconsin? House with indoor koi pond listed for $1.7 million

Living room area Screen grab from Realtor.com

Within the icy chill of Wisconsin winters, it seems unusual to find a tropical paradise.

However, neatly tucked away in the community of New Berlin, one house seems to defy all logic within its walls. The 5,200-square-foot wonder of a home with the allure of a faraway oasis is on the market for $1.75 million.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor.com

While it looks perfectly average on the outside, photos show the interior is lush with greenery, stone, wood, brick and even ... well, skulls.

A listing on Realtor.com for the six-bedroom, six-bathroom home touts its private lake, indoor pool, floor-to-ceiling windows and indoor koi ponds. The 17-acre property also features hiking paths.

Indoor koi pond Screen grab from Realtor.com

The home has dozens of statues and historic artifacts, and it is entirely energy efficient.

Dining room and kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

Prismatic designs along the walls in selected rooms like the kitchen and the dining area seem to come to life.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

Outside, a new owner can be treated to the scenic view of their very own backyard lake.

Backyard lake Screen grab from Realtor.com

Certain walls are reminiscent of cave dwellings, so there is no need to leave the house in order to go on adventures, even when you’re in the bathroom.

If the buyer chooses, everything in the house can stay as is, according to WTMJ in Milwaukee.