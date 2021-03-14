997 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 997 new COVID-19 cases, along with five additional deaths.

On the vaccine front, an additional 34,798 state residents, or 22%, have received at least the first dose, bringing the total to 1,240,140.

Vaccination sites are giving 13,000 to 14,000 shots during the weekdays, which includes second doses as well. But activity drops sharply over the weekends.

Minnesota has been receiving shipments of the required second dose that is needed to provide immunity protection. So far, 707,776 people have gotten the second shot.

To date, the pandemic has sickened 497,392 Minnesotans and led to 6,746 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

Of the newly reported deaths, two were residents of long-term care facilities.

Most people who become ill from the coronavirus experience mild or no symptoms. An estimated 482,053 of those sickened are considered to be no longer infectious.

People with underlying health conditions, including heart, lung and kidney disease, are more likely to develop serious complications that require medical attention.

The number of people needing hospitalization for COVID-19 complications continues to decline. A total of 10 patients were newly admitted Sunday, down from 50 newly admitted Saturday.

Diagnostic laboratories reported 27,414 test results to state officials, a decrease from 32,829 the previous day.