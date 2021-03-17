Former Mavericks center Shawn Bradley paralyzed after bicycle accident, team announces

Dallas Mavericks’ Shawn Bradley (44) looks to pass against Milwaukee Bucks’ Ervin Johnson (40) during the first quarter at the Reunion Arena in Dallas, Saturday, Nov. 22, 1997. Bradley recorded his 1,000th career block during the game. (AP Photo/LM Otero) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Shawn Bradley, the 7-foot-6 goliath who played the majority of his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks, has been paralyzed after a January bicycle accident, the team announced Wednesday.

The accident occurred Jan. 20 a block from his home in St. George, Utah, according to the Mavericks. He was struck from behind by a vehicle.

It caused a “traumatic spinal cord injury” and he has been hospitalized for the past eight weeks after undergoing neck fusion surgery.

“We are saddened to hear of Shawn’s accident,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Wednesday. “Shawn has always been incredibly determined and shown a fighting spirit. We wish him nothing but the best in his recovery. He will always be a part of our Mavs family.”

Doctors have told Bradley his road to recovery will be more difficult than the challenge of playing professional basketball, but he remains in good spirits, the Mavericks said. He plans to use the accident to promote the importance of bicycle safety, the Mavericks stated.

Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson said Bradley “demonstrated all of the qualities you want in a person representing your organization.”

“He has always exhibited unwavering grit and determination and we are thinking of him at this difficult time. He is a Maverick for life,” Nelson said.

Bradley, who played college basketball at Brigham Young, was the No. 2 pick in the 1993 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He joined the Mavericks in 1996 and played in Dallas until his retirement in 2005.

He was one of the tallest players in NBA history and was featured in the 1996 film “Space Jam.”