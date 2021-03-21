More than $2.6 million raised for sons of woman killed in Atlanta spa shooting

Accused gunman Robert Aaron Lang ripped apart an Atlanta community when he allegedly killed eight people at three massage parlors. Now, that community has come back together for some of its own.

A GoFundMe created to raise money for the sons of one of the victims, Hyun Jung Grant, has raised more than $2.6 million as of Sunday morning, from almost 70,000 individual donors.

Grant’s son, Randy Park, said the money will be used for funeral costs and basic necessities for him and his brother.

“She was one of my best friends and the strongest influence on who we are today. Losing her has put a new lens on my eyes on the amount of hate that exists in our world,” Park wrote.

“As much as I want to grieve and process the reality that she is gone, I have a younger brother to take care of and matters to resolve as a result of this tragedy. Frankly, I have no time to grieve for long.”

Park, who wrote that he and his brother are the only members of their South Korean family in the United States, said he has already been “advised” to move out of their home by the end of the month to find somewhere cheaper.

Grant, 51, was fatally shot at the Gold Spa in Piedmont Tuesday, one of eight people murdered that day.

Long, the 21-year-old suspect, told police that he has an “addiction to sex” and called the massage parlors, where he had visited before, a “temptation he wanted to eliminate.”

He has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault, but police have denied any racial bias in the shootings, despite six of the eight victims being Asian women.

Long was captured at the end of a 150-mile high-speed chase after his family members identified him from security footage outside the parlors.