These national grocers and retailers will be closed on Easter Sunday

Several grocers and retailers will be closed on Easter Sunday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Easter is fast approaching — for the second time during the coronavirus pandemic — bringing with it the promise of festive dinners, eggs and baskets.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its guidance for those who’ve been vaccinated, announcing earlier this month that fully vaccinated people can safely gather with other fully vaccinated people without physical distancing or wearing masks.

This means Easter gatherings aren’t entirely out of the question for fully vaccinated individuals.

But if you’re planning to host loved ones, you may not want to leave your shopping for the last minute — a handful of major grocers and retailers will be closed or operating reduced hours on Easter Sunday, April 4.

Note: This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

Grocers and retailers closing Easter Sunday

Regional grocers including Publix and H-E-B will also be closed.

Grocers and retailers open Easter Sunday

If you’re not fully vaccinated, the CDC recommends that you not gather with people who live outside your household. If you do host loved ones, be sure to wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands often.

The agency also recommends guests bring their own food and drink to gatherings — or hosts designate one person to serve food. You might also consider using single-use items such as condiment or salad dressing packets to reduce the number of people touching items.

