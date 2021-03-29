Georgia spends $22 million to settle with reinstated troopers

ATLANTA — A cheating scandal later framed as a misunderstanding will cost the state roughly $22 million after it reached a settlement Monday with 26 fired Georgia State Patrol troopers. As part of the deal all but two of the troopers were offered their old jobs back.

In a joint statement with the ex-troopers’ attorneys, the Georgia Department of Public Safety denied any legal liability, adding it “seeks to move the Georgia State Patrol past this dispute and avoid years of contentious litigation.”

The November 2020 lawsuit claimed the troopers, whom the GSP alleged had cheated on a radar-detection exam, were actually whistleblowers fired for exposing breaches in protocol during their training. Two months later, Georgia’s Peace Officer Standards and Training Council completed an exhaustive audit of the GSP’s training system that cleared all but one of the 32 fired troopers.

The POST investigation focused on the troopers’ intent and found they shared answers and referred to their textbooks during the exam because they believed their instructors had asked them to do so.

“There was no intent to do anything improper,” POST Executive Director Mike Ayers told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in February.

The DPS acknowledged that the POST audit played a role in their decision to seek a settlement, reached after two mediation sessions. Their statement, said the agency, serves as “public recognition” that the troopers were entitled to restitution. Each will receive $850,000 and their offers of reinstatement include several months of credit for future promotion.

“It is the desire of all parties involved, that this joint press statement will aid in bringing closure and healing to a stressful, emotional and extremely difficult time,” the statement concluded.

It’s initially unclear why two of the defendants were not offered their jobs back and how many planned to return to their old jobs.

In a recent interview, one of the fired troopers, 32-year-old Daniel Cordell, said he wasn’t sure whether he’d return to his old job if offered. He said he still resented the way he and his classmates were depicted by the GSP.

“It still stings,” Cordell said. “It didn’t have to happen.”

The state patrol previously said the episode would cost $2 million, including revenue lost when 133 traffic citations issued by the troopers were tossed.

An internal investigation by the GSP’s Office of Professional Standards, launched soon after an ex-girlfriend of one member of the 106th class told the agency she had taken her boyfriend’s test for him, ultimately concluded that virtually everyone who took the exam had cheated. GSP head Mark McDonough dismissed them all and, two weeks later, announced he was taking an early retirement, at Gov. Brian Kemp’s request.