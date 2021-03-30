National
After a flock of birds strike their plane, Utah Jazz players take to Twitter
A plane carrying the Utah Jazz was forced to make an emergency landing on Tuesday after hitting a flock of birds shortly after takeoff, multiple outlets including ESPN reported.
The team was on their way to Memphis, Tennessee where they are scheduled to play the Grizzlies on Wednesday night.
The Athletic reported that no one was injured when the Boeing 737 struck the birds minutes after takeoff, and the pilot was able to turn around and land the plane safely at the same airport.
Jazz players, including Donovan Mitchell, took to Twitter in order to share their relief to getting back on the ground without any further incident.
