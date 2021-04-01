A South Florida company recalls an ADHD drug after finding contamination by another drug

Apotex recalled three lots of Guanfacine, a drug used to treat ADHD, after finding one lot had trace amounts of a drug used to treat schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression.

That medication is Quetiapine Fumarate. As for what might happen if you put some Quetiapine in your Guanfacine, the recall notice written by the Weston, Florida, company says it:

“...can result in the possibility of hypersensitivity reaction and may potentially have additive effects in lowering blood pressure, sleepiness/sedation, and dizziness. Pediatric patients, pregnant patients and older adults may be more likely to experience low blood pressure and dizziness if exposed to the defective product.”

This involves Guanfacine Extended Release Tablets, 2 mg strength, 100-count bottles, NDC No. 60505-3928-1, lot Nos. RX1662, RX1663, RX1664, expiration date of 11/2022 for all. Apotex says lot No. RX1663 was the one in which the Quetiapine was found and the others were recalled as a precaution.

It was distributed nationwide from Dec. 22 through March 19. Walmart’s list of affected Sam’s Club locations included only Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Glendora, California; and Covington, Louisiana.

If you’re using the recalled Guanfacine, contact your medical professional to determine whether or not to continue this course of treatment. To return it, get a recall/return packet from Inmar Rx Solutions by phone at 855-697-4722 or via the website, although the website didn’t have a link to this recall up yet as of Thursday afternoon.

If you have questions about the recall, reach out to Apotex at 800-706-5575, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time, or via email at UScustomerservice@Apotex.com.

If this or any other drug causes a medical problem, after notifying a medical professional, let the Food and Drug Administration know via its MedWatch Adverse Event page or by filling out a form you can get by calling 800-332-1088.