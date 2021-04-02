Legal observers file complaint citing use of excessive force by Detroit police last spring and summer

DETROIT —Legal observers filed a complaint in U.S. District Court on Friday against Mayor Mike Duggan, the city of Detroit, Detroit Police Chief James Craig and Detroit officers, citing the use of excessive force during protests downtown following the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

The complaint cited alleged incidents on or around several dates last spring and summer.

Detroit police used tear gas on Emma Howland-Bolton, tackled her and placed handcuffs tight enough to cause bruising while there was no “probable cause for arrest,” according to the complaint. Howland-Bolton was criminally charged.

Plaintiff Marie Reimers stated in the complaint that officers used chemical sprays and tear gas and punched her while she was “lawfully engaged in permissive legal observer activity as sanctioned by Commander Todd Bettison of the Detroit Police Department.” The complaint noted that these actions were in violations of her First and 14th Amendment rights.

Other plaintiffs Sara Habbo and Shannon Mcevilly faced similar treatment, according to the complaint, and all of them were wearing bright green hats that identified them as legal observers.

The plaintiffs, all of Wayne County, are asking for $75,000 in damages.

Craig’s office denied to comment on the case. The mayor’s office could not be reached.